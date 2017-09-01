EAST PGA TOUR: Brown wins after birdie blitz

Thorpe Wood professional Stuart Brown picked up his second win of the year on the East PGA circuit this week.

He shot a five-under-par round of 67 to win The Shire Pro-am at the Shire London Golf Club in Barnet by two shots and pocket a prize of £600.

Brown made six birdies – including four on the trot – as he triumphed from Chris Grant (Garon Park) and Tom Phillpotts (Brocket Hall), who both fired rounds of 69.

Brown, who teed off at the 16th, enjoyed a golden scoring spree from the seventh where he triggered his birdie quartet.

Tom Phillips (Hadley Wood) and Glen Portelli (Old Fold Manor) both tied for fourth. The latter was victorious four days earlier in the Whipsnade Pro-am in which Brown was runner-up.

Portelli shot a five-under-par 68 to beat Brown and Danny Poulter (Heacham Manor Hotel) by a shot. He made five birdies and an eagle in securing his fourth win of the season.