EAST ANGLIAN OPEN: First round flyer Brown has to settle for fourth place

Top city golfer Stuart Brown finished fourth in the big £7,000 East Anglian Open at The Rayleigh Club in Essex yesterday (September 21).

The Thorpe Wood professional fired a sizzling six-under-par 65 to set the pace in the first round on Wednesday but was unable to hang on to his place at the top of the leaderboard.

He finished yesterday’s 18 holes with a disappointing 73 for a 138 total and that was seven shots adrift of the winner, Lloyd Kennedy from Woolston Manor Golf Club. He had rounds of 67 and 64 to take the winner’s cheque for £1,400.

Runner-up on 135 was Ian Campbell (Cheshunt Park Golf Club) with Christopher Grant (Garon Park Golf) third on 137.

Brown, who picked up £260 for his efforts, was in superb form in the first round and picked up nine birdies.

Brown is in second place in the East PGA Order of Merit with one tournament to go. He has 545 points and Rob Coles (Maylands Golf and Country Club) has 640 points.