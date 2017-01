Curly whirly not quite sweet enough for victory

Graham ‘Curly’ Hodson hit a hole-in-one at Peterborough Milton last week.

His ace came at the 170-yard par three second during the seniors fourball betterball competition.

It was not enough to earn Hodson and playing partner Dave Norris victory, however. That honour went to senior captain Mike Williamson and past senior captain Robert Lakin with 46 points. They beat Hodson and Norris on countback.

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Seniors: Fourball Betterball: 1 Mike Williamson/Robert Lakin 46pts: 2 David Norris/Graham Hodson 46pts; 3 John Harlock/Paul Sproat 45pts; 4 Mick Stephens/Tony Dyer 45pts; 5 Tom Streeton/John Stevenson 45pts.

Men: January Stableford: Division One - 1 Ted Dunn 38pts; 2 Gary Noye 38pts; 3 Jay Noye 37pts. Division Two - 1 Tim Martin , 39pts; 2 Paul Waterfield 35pts; 3 Neil Galjaard 34pts. Division Three - 1 Roger Boxall 37pts; 2 Hugo Laffey 36pts; 3 Farrukh Bajwa 35pts.

Ladies: Winter waltz: 1 Heather Simpson/ Lesley McFarlane/ Gill Oughton 70; 2 Linda Gill/Ann Parkin/Jean Cameron 69; 3 Myra Landsburgh/Joyce Sergeant/Dianne Gracy 64.

ELTON FURZE

Mixed: Captains Drive-In (9 holes): 1 B. Odedra 18pts; 2 T. Kane 18pts.

Seniors: Stableford: Division One - 1 R. Mayhew 42pts; 2 D. Burns 38pts. Division Two - 1 F. Smith 36; 2 J. Gooderson 35pts. Division Three - 1 R. Tugwell 34pts; 2 J. Jones 32pts.

Ladies: January Stableford: 1 K. Henderson 32pts; 2 T. Crighton 30pts.

Men: January Stableford: Division One - 1 R. Moysey 39pts; 2 M. Forge 38pts. Division Two - 1 C. Crouch 38pts; 2 T. Watson 37pts. Division Three - 1 R. Hill 39pts; 2 P. Kelly 37pts.

Greetham Valley

Men: Order of Merit: 1 Ian Cunnigham 40pts; 2 Joe Sargood 39pts; 3 Chris Proudman 39pts.

Seniors: Winter League: Division One - 1 David Aldred 40 points; 2 Keith Smith 37 points; 3 David Nichol 32 points. Division Two - 1 Mike Pare 33pts; 2 Russ Holden 32pts; 3 Nick Lawson 32pts.

NENE PARK

Seniors: Winter League: 1 Ray Tempest 31pts, 2 Mike Wilson 31pts; 3 Trevor Hatley 30pts.

Men: Captain’s Extra Competition: 1 Gareth Clingo 37pts; 2 Daniel Symonds 36pts.