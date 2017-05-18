Brown flies home at St Albans on the back of an albatross!

Thorpe Wood professional Stuart Brown produced the shot of the day in the Verulam Pro-Am tournament on the East PGA circuit at St Albans.

He made albatross at the last, holing out with a wonderful three-wood from 274 yards to finish at two-under.

Pictured are the prizewinners at March Ladies Spring Meeting. From the left are Maureen Pope, lady captain Fiona Wood, Emma Norman and Margaret Butt.

That gave him third place and a £500 prize behind Glen Portelli (Old Fold Manor) and Paul Hetherington (Great Hadham). They shared the spoils with four-under-par rounds of 68.

MARCH

March Golf Club’s Emma Norman is in red-hot form at the moment.

Not only did she win the club’s annual Spring Meeting but she won through to a national final at the weekend.

She represented March in the East Region final of the Bridgestone Chase Your Dream Trophy and shot a superb two-under-par round to secure a place in the national final to be played at Woodhall Spa on August 18.

The winner of that will be declared England’s champion female handicap golfer of the year.

In addition the top nine players will play in the pro-am at the Bridgestone Challenge in September and the winning team there will go on to play in the pro-am at the British Masters supported by Sky Sports at Close House Golf Club, Northumberland, on Wednesday September 27. This championship was formerly known as the England Golf Grand Medal.

March lady captain Fiona Wood said: “We are very proud of Emma and her achievement at the weekend.

“She beat some stiff competition to qualify and returned an excellent sub-par round in a medal competition on a strange course, not easy I can assure you. We wish her every success in the finals.”

GREETHAM VALLEY

Greetham Valley two-handicapper Sophie Beardsall followed up her success in the Lincolnshire Ladies County Championships with a win in the club’s Colin Easson Trophy competition.

She scored 37 points with lady captain Annie McCulloch placing second on 36 points.

The men’s Easson Trophy winner was Neil Sinclair (13 handicap) with 41 points.

RESULTS

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Seniors

Martin Bains qualifier: 1 Tony Wood 38pts; 2 Don McFarlane 36pts; 3 Terry Locks 36pts; 4 Iain Allen 36pts; 5 Trevor Bradshaw 35pts; 6 Tony Gamble 35pts; 7 Stuart McKenzie 35 pts.

Sleaford 3.5, Milton 4.5 (Milton names only): Mike Williamson/Don McFarlane won 1 up; Graham Beer/Doug Lyne lost 4&3; Mike McKendrick/Peter Addison won 3&1; Martin Aherne/Tony Wood won 5&4; David Whitehead/Rob Lakin lost 5&4; Stuart Mackenzie/Geoff Dunmore lost 7&5; Tony Dyer/David Rager won 3&1; David Longworth/Mike Goodall halved.

Ladies

Coronation Foursomes: 1 Rachael Fisher/Bernice Bandaranaike 37pts; 2 Chris Hunt/Elaine Mankelow 35 pts.

NENE PARK

Ladies

Am Am: 1 Ann Hawkins (Nene Park), Carol Alban (Nene Park), Barbara Stone (Elton Furze), Elly Toyne (Elton Furze) 102pts; 2 Angela Nichol (Nene Park), Caron Lawson (Elton Furze), Susannah Ivens (Nene Park), Karen Southwell (Elton Furze) 100pts; 3 Helena Banks, Cherry Harpham, Ruth Rickett, Tina Alcock (all Thorney Lakes) 97pts; 4 Joyce Critchley (Nene Park), Mary Palmer (Nene Park), Fran Eyre (Bedford & County), Jenny King (Bedford & County) 97pts. Nearest pin 7th - Mary Stark (Toft); Nearest pin 11th - Lorraine Robinson (Toft); Nearest pin 14th - Lynn Lambert (Newmarket Links); Nearest pin 18th - Dina Reedman (Spalding).

Men

Peterborough Golf Repairs Trophy: 1 Ray Tempest 30pts; 2 Ben Ferguson 37pts; 3 Paul Szymanski 37pts.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Men

Colin Easson Trophy: 1 Neil Sinclair 41pts; 2 Greg Dobbs 40pts; 3 Dean Wilkinson 39pts; 4 Lewis Daff 39pts.

Midweek Stableford: 1 Nick Cunnington 40pts; 2 Sam Humphrey 40pts; 3 Pete Dickinson 40pts.

Ladies

Colin Easson Trophy: 1 Sophie Beardsall 37pts; 2 Annie McCulloch 36pts; 3 Liz Haughton 35pts.

MARCH

Ladies

Addie Sole Rosebowl : 1 Penny Gilbert net 79; 2 Carolyn Morton net 79.

Spring Meeting: 1 Emma Norman; 2 Maureen Pope; 3 Margaret Butt.

THORNEY LAKES

Men

Stableford: Division One - 1 Gav Heaton 41pts; 2 Pete Seymour 38pts; 3 Paul Chiverton 35pts. Division Two - 1 Clint Allen 42pts; 2 Gary Kew 35pts; 3 Brian Harding 35pts. Division Three - 1 Mark Weston 42pts; 2 Alex Gifford 38pts; 3 Barney Shales 38pts

Mixed

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Charity Day Competition: Men - 1 Jack Ramm 43pts; 2 Alan Buckby 41pts. Ladies - 1 Diane Willis 37pts; 2 Roxy Jones 37pts.