Brown brings in new face as he aims for final return

Peterborough professional Stuart Brown is aiming to get back to the Golfbreaks.com PGA Fourball Championship final to make up for last year’s disappointing finish.

But he has already been forced to change his playing partner as he prepares for the East qualifying round at North London’s Bush Hill Park Golf Club on June 19.

Last year, Brown, of Thorpe Wood, went to the final at Carden Park in Cheshire with Noel Quinn from Whipsnade Park Golf Club.

But Quinn has been forced to pull out of the event after breaking his wrist.

Now Brown will play alongside PGA Assistant professional Adam Pike of Brampton Park Golf Club.

Pike has experience of the EuroPro Tour and partner Brown wants a chance to improve on last year’s final when he finished joint 17th with Quinn.

“We weren’t too happy with that, after our first two rounds we’d put ourselves into sixth place and were looking at a strong finish,” he recalled.

“But it didn’t go well for us on the final day. We had an iffy round and we fell away in tough conditions. But that’s the way it goes.

“If we could’ve had a decent final day then maybe we would’ve been up there.”

Brown knows Pike well and will be hoping to return to the £32,250 showpiece event which will this year be held at Whittlebury Park Golf Club in Northamptonshire between August 16-18.

“Noel’s out of action this year so I’ll be playing with Adam this time,” explained Brown.

“He’s a mate of mine and we’ve played a lot of golf together,

“We thought we’d give it a go, he’s even having a nice season so far.

“This’ll be the first year Adam’s played in the event. It’s a new experience but hopefully an old head like mine will help.”

Other teams from the East of England due to play at Bush Hill Park include: Sean Brady/Tony Varney (De Vere Dunston Hall/Bawburgh Golf Club); Jack Frances/Crue Elliott (Old Fold Manor Golf Club/Sandy Lodge Golf Club); Laurence Allen/Joel Saunders (Verulam Golf Club); Robert McNicolas/Aaron Howard (Saffron Walden Golf Club); Robert Salter/James Peasy (Woodbridge Golf Club) and Neil Mitchell/James Boast (Ipswich Golf Centre/Cambridge Golf Driving Range).