BRITISH MASTERS: Tiger fires a first round 71

Robin Tiger Williams shot a one-over-par 71 in the first round of the British Masters today (September 28).

The 16 year-old Peterborough Milton Golf Club member, who received a sponsors’ invite to the £3 million event supported by Sky Sports, was one of the early starters.

And he certainly didn’t look out of place as he rubbed shoulders with the world’s best players at Close House in Northumberland.

He chipped in for a birdie on the par four second and also birdied the par four 16th. He dropped shots at the fourth, 11th and 14th - all par fours.

He was playing with Englishman Lee Slattery and Spain’s Jorge Campillo and they finished on 65 and 70 respectively.

Rory McIlroy was disappointed with his 67.

Just after lunch four players were in with 64s. They were Alvaro Quiros (Spain), Chris Hanson (England), Mikko Ilonen (Finland) and Mikko Korhonen (Finland).

Williams tees off in the second round at 12.20pm tomorrow.