Birdie blitz for Brown but it’s not quite enough

Thorpe Wood professional Stuart Brown and playing partner Adam Pike from Brampton Park produced some sparkling golf in the big PGA Fourball East qualifying event at Bush Hill Park Golf Club.

But despite finishing eight under par with a cracking 62 they finished in fifth place, four shots behind Laurence Allen and Joel Saunders from the Verulam Golf Club.

They posted a highly impressive 12 under par round of 58 to top the leaderboard and book their place in the £33,000 BMW supported Fourball Championship final at Whittlebury Park in August along with 10 other regional qualifiers.

Brown and Pike reached the turn at two under par and then enjoyed a birdie blitz on the back nine picking up shots at the 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th.

BURGHLEY PARK

Teddy Crooke won the Burghley Park Junior Club Championship with a round of 87-15=72.

Tommy Johnson was second on 101-22=79 and George Holloway third with 109-30=79.

MARCH

It wasn’t just the weather that was scorching at March Golf Club at the weekend, the golf was pretty hot too.

Gary Brinn carded a blistering net 64 in the first round of the club championship to set himself up for victory. He finished with a 36-hole 138 total to become handicap champion.

Gary Neugebauer became club champion with a gross total of 155.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Greetham Valley’s Ellie Haughton won the Lincolnshire Girls Championship at Waltham Woods.

The 17 year-old five-handicapper scored an impressive gross 77 to win by seven shots from her nearest competitor, who was playing off seven.

It continued a very successful month for Ellie following wins in the adult and junior Open and ladies June Medal.

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Men

Midweek Medal: Division One - 1 Evan Bosman 80-11=69; 2 Tom Streeton 79-10=69; 3 Bob Wilkinson 81-10=71. Division Two - 1 Benjamin Baker 80-14=66; 2 Leo McCormick 90-16=74; 3 Malcolm Wakefield 90-16=74.

Peterborough Milton Golf Club

Paten Cup (bogey competition): 1 Paul Fredericks 7 up; 2 Hasnain Dhanji 4 up; 3 Joe Maddalo 3 up.

Seniors

St Neots 4.5, Milton 3.5 (Milton names only): Mike Williamson/Tony Wood halved; Peter Glover/Steve Moule won 2&1; Mike Goodall/Eddie Trevor halved; Brent Joyce/Peter Addison won 2&1; Don McFarlane/Sut Panchi lost 2&1; Graham Beer/Peter Parkin halved; George Garnish/Terry Locks lost 3&2; Phil Collins/Keith Benson lost 2 down.

Martin Bains Qualifier: 1 Steve Townsend 40pts; 2 Geoff Dyson 40pts; 3 Geoff Lovell 37pts; 4 Robert Lakin 37pts; 5 Eddie Trevor 37pts; 6 Doug Lyne 37pts; 7 Mick Stephens 37pts.

Ladies

Ladies Fourball Betterball: 1 Diahanne Gracy/Jean Cameron 46pts; 2 Kim Pateman /Janet Goodall 48pts.

Medal Cup: 1 Linda Gill 75; 2 Karen Trevor 78; 3 Christine Laxton 80.

Weekday Medal/Coltman Salver: 1 Thalia Martin 75; 2 Karen Trevor 75; 3 Elaine Mankelow 78.

Weekend Medal /Coltman Salver: 1 Jade Roberts 71; 2 Thalia Martin 73; 3 Carol Dunn 73.

Ladies Invitation Day: 1 Sue Hennigan/Millie Thorold 46pts; 2 Janet Seconde/Shirley Caruth 45pts; 3 Ann Lowrey/Carla Myhill 43pts.

THORNEY LAKES

Men

Midweek Stableford: Division One - 1 Rob Cottingham 37pts; 2 Rob Edwards 37pts; 3 Lee Watts 35pts. Division Two - 1 Andrew Locke 41pts; 2 Mark Weston 36pts ; 3 Pete Lambert 35pts.

Pairs Betterball Stableford: 1 Lee Watts/Bruce Anthony 46pts; 2 Darren Heriot /Andre Pringle 45pts; 3 Ady Bingham/G Luparia 44pts; 4 Colin Burton/Mark Weston 42pts; 5 Chris Waller/ Ray Dowland 42pts.

ELTON FURZE

Seniors

Dot Chalmers Stableford: 1 John Dewis 39pts; 2 David Tansley 38pts.

Men

Midweek Medal: 1 Dom Thomson 74-10=64; 2 Allan With 84-18=66.

Charity Day (Texas Scramble): 1 J. Barnes/D. Phillimore net 59.4; 2 A. Scott/D. Hendry net 60.6

Elton Furze 4.5, Ramsey 1.5 (Elton Furze names first): John Harris/David Smith halved with Mark Thurmott/Andy Hulatt; Mark Kohter/James Middleton beat Mike Robinson/Paul Glonek 4&2; Tony Kane/Les Randall beat Mark Jarmain/Paul Mason 3&2; Graeme Starkey/Simon Hedges halved with Terry Cripps/Dave Humphreys; Richard Hall/Paddy Kelly halved with James Else/Steve Bradley; Brian Draper/David Clark beat Cris Craven/Bob Suswain 6&5.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Men

Southwell Salver: 1 Mark Hibbitt net 63; 2 Steve Burgon net 63; 3 Alex Barnett net 63.

Ladies

Landrover Trophy: 1 Peggy Smith 38pts; 2 Dee Ginnity 37pts; 3 Lesley Young 37pts.

Seniors

Open/Invitation Day: Open winners - D. Smith (Elton Furze)/J. Dougal (Nene Park) 44pts. Invitation winners - John Morfee (Greetham)/Peter Fisher (Trefloyn) 48pts.

MARCH

Men

Club Championship: 1 Gary Neugebauer 155; 2 Ivan Roberts; 3 Stan Dunn 3rd.

Club Handicap Championship: 1 Gary Brinn 64+74=138; 2 Ray Pescud; 3 Brian Newstead.

Ladies

Truman Cup: 1 Sandra Russell net 72; 2 Penny Gilbert net 75; 3 Emma Norman net 75.

June Medal: 1 Fiona Wood net 76; 2 Pam Hawes net 78; 3 Jo Rowlett net 79.

Long Handicap Cup: 1 Pearl Moss net 77; 2 Pam Hawes net 82.

NENE PARK

Men

Peterborough Golf Repairs Trophy: 1 Ray Tempest 30pts; 2 Ben Ferguson 37pts; 3 Paul Szymanski 37pts.

Thope Wood Hereward Trophies Trophy: 1 Roxton Chapman 43pts; 2 Mark Tyler 39pts; 3 David French 38pts.

Orton Meadows P’Boro Mini Golf Summer League Rd 3: 1 Ben Ferguson 39pts, 2 Chris Hewitt 38pts ; 3 Michael Marot 38pts.

Seniors

Nene Park 3, Kettering 5 (Nene Park names only): Ray Palmer/Terry Leverton lost 4&3; Sandy Lesley/Bob Morris lost 5&4; Jeff Core/Peter Cudbertson lost 1 down; Paul Hackney/Arthur Critchley lost 5&4; Mike Wilson/David Flynn lost 3&2; David Asher/Kevin Hawkins won 7&6; Roger Harris/Dudley van Kerro won 4&3; John Brown/Alan Locke lost 3&2.

Nene Park 6, Middleton Hall 0 (Nene Park names only): Ray Palmer/Carson Steptoe won 6&4; David Asher/Terry Leverton won 4&3; Dudley van Kerro/Alan Locke won 1 up; Bob Morris/John Brown won 1 up; Roger Harris/Barry Orgill won 1 up; John Burborough/Colin Bagley won 1 up.

June Medal: 1 Will Penney net 68; 2 Mark Wright net 69; 3 David Smith net 69.

Ladies

Lombard Qualifier: 1 Anne Curwen net 70; 2 Mary Payne net 71; 3 Georgina Ivens net 74.

Suzanne Dickens Trophy: 1 Gunilla Nillson-Green 40pts; 2 Vanessa Morris 39pts; 3 Heather McCrae 37pts.