GOALBALL: March club among the elite

A team from the Fen Tigers Goalball Club based at March excelled in their first ever elite tournament.

The team have entered the UK Elite Goalball League after just one full season of competition, and they won the first tournament at Longbridge, Birmingham, in fine style.

They won all of their matches, beating last year’s champions Northern Allstars 10 - 8 and 2015 league winners Winchester 11-8. They scored 69 goals with Dan Roper scoring 38 and Filmon Eyassu 22.

The other members of the team were Georgie Bullen, who was solid in the centre, and Dom Roper, who scored seven goals. Emma Evans made her debut as an elite coach.

The club train at Neale Wade Sports Academy every other Saturday. To find out more visit their Fen Tigers Goalball Facebook page or @fentigersgball on Twitter

Goalball is a paralympic sport for blind and partially sighted people.