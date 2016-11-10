Freya scores personal best on GB debut

Promising young skater Freya Leigh from Yaxley had an eventful international debut last week.

The 12 year-old Stanground Academy pupil was chosen to represent Team GB in her first international competition, the Crystal Skate of Romania in Miercurea Ciuc.

She smashed her personal best with a score of 37.13 and finished fourth out of 11 girls in her class, the Novice Basic A Girls Figure Skating.

And that was a fine effort considering she arrived late at the rink due to traffic problems and missed the practice session and warm-up.

The car in front of them hit a deer and then when they got going again they suffered a puncture.