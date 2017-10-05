Search

Four Fen Tigers play for GB in Finland

GB players Dan Roper and Laura Perry.
Four local athletes have just returned from Finland after representing their country at the European Goalball Championships.

Laura Perry and Georgina Bullen of the local Fen Tigers club played a major role for the GB women’s team at the IBSA European A Championships in Pajulhati competing against Europe’s top teams including highly-rated Israel and reigning Paralympic champions Turkey.

Both were among the goals - Perry scoring 15 and Bullen scoring two - as their team finished sixth..

And that was a fine effort seeing as they were only promoted to A level last year after a stunning undefeated gold medal performance at the B League tournament in Portugal.

Mark Winder, CEO of Goalball UK, said: “They performed superbly against some of the best in the world. They won a couple of matches comfortably and were competitive in every contest – and that is a tremendous testament to them, their coaches and the others that supports them.”

Their best wins were against Germany (6-0 ) and Sweden (6-2)

Dan Roper and Filmon Eyassu, also from Fen Tigers, were in the GB men’s team that finished 10th and they were also promoted to the A League last year.

The sport of goalball was originally developed to rehabilitate soldiers after WWII and has been enjoying a surge in support and participation, especially after its popularity at London 2012.