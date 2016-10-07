WORLD OF SPORT: I could lead England to Russia and so could you

Apparently there was a desire to have an English manager of England when hopeless Roy Hodgson left which is why we were lumbered with Sam Allardyce.

I could just about accept that logic, but now Allardyce has gone why on earth is Arsene Wenger now among the favourites for the job?

Glen Johnson.

Perhaps out-of-his depth technical director Dan Ashworth doesn’t realise Wenger is French. And old. And no fan of English players.

Anyway me and you could manage England through a World Cup qualifying group that includes useless minnows Malta and Scotland so I wouldn’t rush to appoint anyone.

In fact I’d hire a coach just for the World Cup finals in Rusaia. Get Pep Guardiola or Mauricio Pochettino to take charge for a month then. It would be good experience for them and a huge lift for the England players who have been confused and placed in strait-jackets by recent bosses.

It won’t happen of course because clipboard-carrying Ashworth is an over-promoted youth team coach and that never works out well.

Aidy Boothroyd on the touchline as Northampton lose 4-1 at home to Wycombe.

I’m sure Gareth Southgate has the ability to steer us through an undemanding group, although there are two reasons I’d get shot right now and give Steve Bruce something to do for 18 months.

One, he initially selected Glen Johnson who was rubbish when he played for Liverpool and is now part of a Stoke side yet to win a game this season and leaking goals for fun. I honestly thought Johnson had retired from football, never mind international football.

Thankfully Johnson did the decent thing and pulled out injured, possibly with hurt feelings given the laughter and derision his selection prompted.

And two, Southgate’s elevation to the senior squad means Ashworth’s mate Aidy Boothroyd is now coaching England under 21s.

What this failed Cobblers manager is doing anywhere near the England set-up is baffling. Northampton Town were bottom of the entire Football League (after losing 4-1 at home to Wycombe) when he left Sixfields and his next job was developing the careers of the country’s brightest young talent.

It’s not what you know, but who.

Cobblers, unfortunately, have thrived without the malign influence of a one-dimensional long-ball coach.