WORLD OF SPORT: After Big Sam, it was all a damp squib

After the excitement of Sam Allardyce’s exposure and departure the Daily Telegraph’s expose of football corruption turned into a damp squib.

Claiming the head of Barnsley assistant manager Tommy Wright and throwing weak accusations at QPR boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino is not much from 10 months of undercover investigation.

Tommy Wright.

We all knew football folk are greedy and selfish. It’s no proof of corruption.

And as for trying to turn Harry Redknapp’s statement on players having a bet into a major story, it just smacked of desperation.

We needed the names of the Premier League managers supposedly on the take.

That would have made the fuss worthwhile.