We want the ‘monster’! Boston United hope they can keep Posh keeper Dion-Curtis Henry for the whole season

Boston United want keeper Dion-Curtis Henry to extend his loan spell until the end of the season.

Manager Dennis Greene described the influential 19-year-old as a ‘monster’, before revealing he will be discussing extending the stopper’s stay beyond the agreed January date with parent club Peterborough United.

“Hopefully, if he’s not in Peterborough’s plans this year, and could get a season under his belt with Boston, it can do him some good,” said Greene, who believes the youngster has a bright future ahead of him.

“Then he’ll be knocking on the door at Peterborough or, at least, going on loan to a National Conference or League Two club.”

Greene paid tribute to the improvements Henry has made to his game after being given the chance to play regular first-team football at the Jakemans Stadium, and also gave the thumbs up to Posh for agreeing to send him out on loan - something the Pilgrims boss believes in beneficial to everyone.

He added: “I think Dion is a prime example that, if league clubs get their loan process right, they can advance their players.

“If you look at how Dion was when he came to us to how he is now, he’s unrecognisable.

“He’s been a monster for us for the past few games and a big part of why we’re on a good run.

“Well done to Peterborough for loaning him out to us, and if he stays he’ll be challenging for first team honours there.

“He’s a good shot stopper, got great districution and he’s a really nice lad. His progress has been remarkable.”