TDA and Norwich City FC launch an Academy

The city’s Thomas Deacon Academy have joined forces with Norwich City FC to launch a football academy.

The new venture will provide an opportunity for young talented footballers between the ages of 16 and 19 to continue their academic, footballing and career development through the Canaries’ Regional Development Programme (RDP).

Dominic Knighton presents Geoff Walls with a signed Norwich City first team shirt. Also pictured are Ben Treverton (Sixth Form Leader) and Becky Brown (Head of PE).

The programme provides the chance for players to combine an intensive 11-a-side football training and college fixture programme with a BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport over a two-year period.

Thomas Deacon principal Geoff Walls said: “We are very excited at the opportunity of developing a new partnership with Norwich City FC Regional Development Programme.

“We know how successful their programme has been in the past and are so pleased that they have chosen TDA as their education centre in Peterborough.

“Students in our local and wider community are really excited about the opportunity to work alongside coaches, trainers and professionals from such a prestigious football club.”

TDA head of PE Becky Brown added: “The opportunity for Thomas Deacon Academy students and students from the wider community to work with Norwich City Football Club RDP to raise and develop both their academic and sporting aspirations is fantastic. Being able to work with coaches from Norwich is a fantastic motivation for the students.”

Norwich City’s RDP manager Dominic Knighton commented: “This exciting new relationship with TDA will see innovative programmes such as our Football & Education Programme give a new generation of local talented young people additional avenues to develop both on and off the football pitch. Through this partnership, Norwich City FC RDP and TDA Academy can continue to inspire young people through sport for many years to come.”

To find out more email dominic.knighton@canaries.co.uk