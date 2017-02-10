SWANNY’S WORLD OF SPORT: The most undeserved successful audition since Honey G’s at the X Factor

I blame Sam Allardyce.

If he hadn’t been such a greedy, grasping oaf, England wouldn’t now be saddled with a management team of talentless failures.

Honey G (left).

Aidy Boothroyd did win a promotion with Watford over a decade ago, but as soon as his predictable one-dimensional, long-ball, high pressure tactics were rumbled he started flailing around like a one-armed swimmer.

Boothroyd’s last job before winning a role in the England set-up as under 20s coach was at Northampton Town.

The fact Boothroyd left Cobblers bottom of the entire Football League is pleasing in some respects, but as an audition to coach/manage the best young players in the country, it’s not that impressive. It’s probably the worst audition victory since Honey G’s at last year’s X Factor.

Ashworth has since promoted Boothroyd - they became friends working for the Posh Academy in the early part of the current Millennium - to coach England Under 21s following Gareth Southgate’s unwarranted elevation to the top England coaching post in succession to Allardyce.

England supremo Gareth Southgate.

Of course he has. Why try and find an enlightened, modern coach whose achievements might guarantee respect, when you can just build an empire of like-minded souls?

Ashworth, a man who has risen to become the most powerful clipboard-carrier at the Football Association despite a modest CV which doesn’t include a single professional playing appearance, has tried to justify his friend’s career advancement, but it’s been a struggle.

Understandably so as facts are not his friend in this instance.

Apparently Boothroyd has been ‘a leader in the form of a manager’ (no mention of the fact he was generally useless at it), has ‘international experience as a coach or player’ (he has the former because his mate gave it to him on a plate and judging by his performances at Posh he was never going to achieve the latter), and ‘evidence of committing to youth development’ (like 90% of the coaches in the country then).

Boothroyd seemed to think managing in the top four divisions in England was some sort of qualification. I look forward to the inclusion of players from the bottom two divisions in his forthcoming squad selections.

Southgate welcomed Boothroyd’s appointment, but then the new England coach is such a nice man he’d probably have issued a hearty hello if Graham Westley had been appointed under him.

Southgate’s own managerial CV is highlighted by a relegation with Middlesbrough.

He won’t ‘fail’ with England because the clowns at the FA now see qualification for major tournaments as a success.

In an era when qualification for World Cups and European Championships is easier than beating Liverpool, it’s not much of a target.

It’s a nice life when you can set ridiculously easy goals and claim success and satisfaction, while ignoring the inevitable, and justifiable, outrage from patriotic fans.