SWANNY’S WORLD OF SPORT: Thank goodness cheats don’t always prosper, a vomit-inducing finale, no-one likes my hero of the week

It hasn’t been a great time recently for sporting cheats.

First Maria Sharapova was refused the wild card for the French Open she so obviously craved by a tournament who placed honour and decency above publicity and attention.

John Terry delivered a nauseating act on the final day of the Premier League season.

And then the most blatant piece of diving in a play-off semi-final wasn’t rewarded with a Wembley appearance.

I don’t know Danny Hylton, but his act of sinister gamesmanship on behalf of Luton against Blackpool in the post-season action should have embarrassed him and his club. His dive to win a penalty sadly fooled a dopey referee, but happily Luton lost anyway.

That proposed rule change next season for retrospective bans for simulation will be a welcome addition to our football.

A VOMIT-INDUCING FINALE

Millwall's Steve Morison celebrates with the League One play-off trophy.

A boring, nauseating Premier League season received the last day it deserved.

From the vomit-inducing mid-game tribute to ‘leader, legend, untrustworthy’ John Terry (above), to the massive refereeing decision in favour of the big club (well done Martin Atkinson you braveheart), to the inability of commentators who have no clue about the laws of the game, to the one-sided mis-matches between the haves and the have-nots, to the lack of effort from mid-table teams, to the sickening spectacle of egotist Gary Lineker bragging about his own Golden Boot awards on Match of The Day (as if anyone cared), to Diego Costa play-acting, it was a perfect summary of the ugliest season I can remember.

Thank the lord for the cricket season.

HERO OF THE WEEK I don’t like Millwall (like everyone else apparently), but for purely selfish reasons I’m so pleased they beat Bradford City in the League One play-off final last weekend with a goal by Steve Morison. Bradford is a great awayday for Posh. Good atmosphere, no pitch invasions, easy trip, big crowd, very little hostility and a decent stadium.

Morison’s post-match interview was a gem and deserving of a heroic accolade. He condemned the post-match pitch invasion for as long as he celebrated his own moment of glory.