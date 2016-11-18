SWANNY’S WORLD OF SPORT: Loving the failures of Australia, Wales and Scotland, while England close in on All Blacks

Certain sporting results are guaranteed to bring a huge smile, even to my miserable face.

Arrogant Australia losing at cricket is the main one so well played South Africa for not just winning, but for dishing out a humliating thrashing Down Under.

Lewis Hamilton takes a selfie of other Formula One drives including Max Verstappen (back right).

Scotland losing at football is always good fun. It’s the same with Wales losing at rugby union and Lewis Hamilton failing in Formula One.

I’ve now added Wales losing at football to my wish list, or even drawing at home when leading going into the final few minutes.

I won’t forget that picture of the Welsh players celebrating England’s demise at the Euros. Their inability to then be truthful about their childish actions made it even worse. Wales will never be truly successful in football until they overcome their England obsession. England are rubbish at every international tournament so progressing further than them is no big deal. Not that Wales under Chris Coleman will do it again in the foreseeable future.

Formula One should introduce artificial rain at all races. It’s the only time the sport is remotely interesting, once the first corner is out of the way. Watching Max Verstappen weave his way through the field in dangerous conditions in Brazil last weekend was breathtaking. Give him a competitive car and watch him blow giant egotist Lewis Hamilton out of the water.

Action from England's rugby union win over South Africa.

England’s rugby union team should be coached by an Englishman. That’s the way international sport should work.

Yet one can’t help but admire Eddie Jones and the improvement he’s prompted in such quick time.

England are even quite good to watch now, although not as good as the All Blacks. Yet.