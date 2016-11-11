SWANNY’S WORLD OF SPORT: Happy with an early Posh exit, watching England is like watching West Brom

One should never celebrate an early Peterborough United exit from any competition, but I will make an exception for the Checkatrade Trophy.

It has been the most ill thought-out, pointless, easily-abused, over-long, waste of time in the history of football.

Gordon Strachan isn't funny.

Its legacy will be a huge number of record low attendances at clubs all around the country. Those responsible for inflicting such elongated misery on us, like Football League chief executive Shaun Harvey should be thrown out of football for life.

People so obviously out of tune with the vast majority of football fans should have no place on decision-making bodies.

We said it would be a disaster from the moment the new format was unveiled. We’ve been treated as mugs.

Just as the Premier League title race becomes exciting, we have endure a two-week break to accomodate another boring international weekend.

I think I’d rather watch Jurgen Klopp’s dashing Liverpool side than England’s plodders under Gareth Southgate.

I know I’d rather watch an Eden Hazard-inspired Chelsea than possibly the worst Scottish side in history, one managed by Gordon Strachan (above), a man who mistakenlly believes he’s funny, warm and likeable.

England v Scotland should be compulsive viewing, but international matches are now so frequent, my interest has waned to the extent I won’t even watch events unfold at Wembley tonight (November 11).

It will be like watching West Brom v Sunderland.