SWANNY’S WORLD OF SPORT: A boring, one-side, one-day event, Saints supporters are deluded, Mayweather ‘fight’ will be a farce

Pakistan, and their supporters, saved what was a dismal Champions Trophy competition.

Until the outsiders rocked up and delivered two outstanding performances to claim a rather pointless trophy, it was a one-day tournament full of too many one-sided games.

Claude Puel.

The weather was generally rubbish and there were too many empty seats in some stadia. Why on earth Cardiff is considered an international venue is beyond me.

Having an interim competition for the top-eight ranked teams in between world cups open to everyone is just peculiar.

Pakistan, led by the brilliant Muhammed Amir proved the value of peaking at the right time though.

They were great to watch in the final two matches and the atmosphere generated by their fans was wonderful.

Tommy Fleetwood.

HERO OF THE WEEK

Yes, I know Tommy Fleetwood ‘only’ finished fourth in the US Open, but it was refreshing to have a weekend when our golf media weren’t obsessing about Rory McIlroy. I love the Daily Mail, but their coverage is so tilted towards a player who has proven to be an injury-prone, flat-track bully it’s almost become unreadable.

SAINTS IN CLOUD CUCKOO LAND

Southampton, led by club cheerleader Matt Le Tissier, insist they were right to sack manager Claude Puel last week. Eighth place and an unfortunate defeat in the English Football League Cup Final wasn’t good enough for the Saints.

Laughably, a club who sell their best players after sacking a manager most summers, thought they might attract former Borrusia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel when in reality they’d be lucky to get Thomas the Tank Engine.

A FARCE OF A CONTEST

I remember the greatest boxer of them all Muhammed Ali taking on a Japanese wrestler Antonio Inoki in a farce of a contest that finished in a bore draw in 1976. Supreme boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts scrapper Connor McGregor will deliver something similar.