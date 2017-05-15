SCHOOLS FOOTBALL: Will Dreams come true on Cup Final day?

The annual Youth Dreams Project Primary Schools Football Cup takes place at the Grange, Netherton on Thursday (May 18, noon onwards)

Sixteen schools have entered. They have been split into four groups of four with the top two from each group going through to the quarter-finals.

The unlucky losers will drop into a plate competition.

Matches are of 12 minute duration. The finals are scheduled for 4pm and 4.30pm.

Hampton Vale won the cup last year, while Newark Hill Acedemy won the plate.

A ‘special guest’ will be on hand to conduct the presentation ceremony.

The event is sponsored by OAL, Cowling Electrical Services, Kennett Sports Sportswear & Equipment and SO BRANDcreative.

Draw:

Group A: Northborough, Eye, Newark Hill, Market Deeping.

Group B: Fulbridge, Thomas Deacon Academy, Bishop Creighton Academy, Highlees.

Group C: Fourfields, Norwood, St Thomas More, Paston.

Group D: Hampton Vale, Werrington, Gunthorpe, Sacred Heart.