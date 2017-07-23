SCHOOLS FOOTBALL: League and cup double for Iqra Academy

Have your say

A girls football team from Iqra Academy in North Bretton are national champions.

The under 13 side were crowned champions at the Association of Muslim Schools National Tournament, held in Coventry.

It’s a staggering achievement considering Iqra Academy only started taking part in competitive sports 12 months ago.

The under 13s had already won the AMS Inter-Faith Midlands League so they’ve completed a superb league and cup double.

Iqra Academy beat teams from Bolton, Birmingham and Leicester on the way to winning the cup. Iqra had to come from 3-1 down to earn a 4-4 draw against Pioneers Academy from Birmingham in their opening group match.

They then beat Bolton Academy A 6-3, Bolton Academy B 4-0, Al-Ihsaan College Leicester 8-1, as well as their own B team 8-1 to qualify for the semi-finals where they ran into Pioneers Academy again.

This time their superior fitness came into play and a 3-0 win was recorded.

And there was no stopping Iqra in the final as they routed Bolton Academy 5-1.

Iqra were the only unbeaten team in the competition.

Their record over the whole season of 25 wins, two draws and three defeats in 30 matches is an outstanding effort.