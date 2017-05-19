SCHOOLS: Baston kids to play at Stoke City FC in National Finals

A primary school with 34 eligible boys has reached a national small schools football final.

The year five/six stars of Baston CE Primary School will now play on a Premier League pitch tomorrow (May 20) as the eight-team English Schools FA Finals are staged at Stoke City FC.

It’s a seven-a-side competition that started back in November when Baston triumphed in a local area final at Spalding. They then became champions of Lincolnshire by winning the county title in Skegness before emerging from a tough area finals event in Nottingham.

Baston lost in the area final to the only goal of the game scored 30 seconds from time, but had already done enough to qualify for a big day at the Britannia Stadium.

The team is run by teachers Sarah Dickson and Nicki Townsend who are understandably thrilled with the youngsters’ achievements.

Mrs Dickson said: “The team has worked so hard all season. They just want to be outside playing football. We only have 19 boys in year six and 15 in year five so to reach a national final is an amazing achievement.

“My colleague Nicki Townsend deserves a lot of the credit for the work she has done with the team. It’s been a pleasure for both of us and the parents have been very supportive at every tournament.

“We will go to Stoke and enjoy the day no matter what happens. The team is obviously very excited about playing at a Premier League ground.”

Squad: Marcel Verleg (captain), Jack Carson, William Parker, William Hartley, Jesse Cobley, Isabel Philby, Bayley McCann, George Frost, Ferris Woods.