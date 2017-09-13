ROUND-UP: Yaxley feeling blue after Whittlesey romp, Baston bash Bottesford, Royals routed by Thomas

Whittlesey Under 12 Blue opened their Division Two campaign in the Peterborough & District Junior Alliance with a 5-0 win over Yaxley.

Jake Barnes, Ollie Foley, Max Jackson, Caleb Sargent and Tom Williams scored.

Yaxley Under 12s before their defeat at the hands of Whittlesey, back, left to right, Richard Gutteridge, Charlie Malton-Todd, Mackenzie Gutteridge, Rodi Macit, Mason Crawley, Luca Burgess, Maxwell Parry and Paul Burbridge, front, William Aung, Lewis Wiles, Edward Burbridge, Max Howe, Kevin Robalo and Ethan Price.

In Division One Feeder won a city derby 2-1 against Hampton Royal. Jamie Graham and Liam Bello-Matthews scored for Feeder with Gabriel Bowden replying for Hampton. Hampton Blue did better, drawing 1-1 with Glinton & Northborough in Division One.

Daniel Cave struck six goals as March Soccer School won 9-3 at Netherton United in Under 14 Division Two. Amaan Akbar, Kyle Brackley and Hadley Saunders claimed the goals for the city side.

Thomas Clarke-Knowles blasted in nine goals as Oundle won 18-1 on the opening day of the Division Three season at Hampton Royals. George Weed (4), Oakley Reed (2), Cameron Hodnett, Samuel Webster and Luke Yarland also scored with Thomas Brewer replying for Hampton. Lewis King claimed four goals for Whittlesey Junior Red in an 8-3 win at Blackstones. Ashley Pell (2), Bradley Stock and Richard Suna also netted.

Beck McCarthy (5), Adam Blackbird (4) and William Howarth (3) were the main goalscorers as Baston bashed Bottesford 19-0 in a Lincs Cup Under 15 Cup tie. Stanground Sports beat Little Paxton 13-1 in a Hunts Cup Under 15 tie.