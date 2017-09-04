PREVIEW: Brilliant FA Cup draw for Deeping

Deeping Rangers have been handed a brilliant FA Cup draw as they will host Kidderminster Harriers in the second qualifying round on Saturday, September 16.

KIdderminsher were a National League club when knocking Posh out of the FA Cup, 3-2 in a third round replay at London Road in January, 2014.

Former Posh player Exodus Geohaghon tussles with Avelino Vieira of Peterborough Sports during a 4-3 FA Cup win for Stafford Ranagers. Photo: James Richardson.

They’ve subsequently been relegated and now sit mid-table in the National North League.

Deeping have never progressed beyond the second qualifying round. They won 4-2 at lower level Brocton on Saturday (September 2).

Deeping must forget about the Cup and make sure they are focused on a very tough United Counties Premier Division match at home to Holbeach United tomorrow (September 5, 7.45pm).

The Tigers, who were knocked out of the Cup in controversial fashion at Grantham at the weekend, have made such a strong start to their Premier Division campaign boss Seb Hayes was named as manager-of-the month for August.

Deeping Rangers (claret) and Peterborough Northern Star are in United Counties Premier Division action on Tuesday.

Holbeach are second in the table, eight places and six points ahead of Deeping who have a game in hand.

Peterborough Northern Star have a tough game against title favourites Eynesbury at Chestnut Avenue tomorrow when Wisbech host Boston Town and Yaxley travel to Cogenhoe.

Peterborough Sports host last season’s beaten FA Vase finalists Cleethorpes in Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern Premier League.

Sports are protecting an unbeaten 30-game run of league matches stretching back to their title-winning campaign in the UCL Premier Division, but it will be a tough ask against a team top of the table having won their opening four matches.

Sports lost a seven-goal thriller to higher-level Stafford Rangers in the FA Cup on Saturday.

March Town are in Thurlow Nunn Division One action at home to Needham Market Reserves tomorrow.

FIXTURES:

Tuesday September 5

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Peterborough Sports v Cleethorpes Town.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Cogenhoe United v Yaxley, Deeping Rangers v Holbeach United, Peterborough Northern Star v Eynesbury Rovers, Wisbech Town v Boston Town.

Division One: Burton Park Wanderers v Huntingdon Town.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One: March Town United v Needham Market Res.