Wembley lit up in Posh colours as venue marks 10 year anniversary

Wembley Stadium has been lit up in the blue and white of Peterborough United in a celebration of all the teams to have played there.

The famous arch was lit up along with the club’s badge and named being displayed along the front of the stadium to mark its tenth anniversary.

Posh of course famously won the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy Final against Chesterfield at the stadium in 2014, making Posh unbeaten in their games at the new and old Wemley Stadium.

To celebrate 10 years since the new Wembley Stadium was built, the arch was lit up in the colours of each of the 160 domestic, European and international men’s and women’s football teams who have graced the hallowed turf in that time.

The original stadium was demolished in 2002, and the site became home to the new pitch, which was officially opened by Prince William in 2007.

Since then, it’s welcomed more than 20 million visitors to see more than 300 live sport and entertainment events.

FA Chief Executive Martin Glenn said: “Wembley Stadium had a difficult birth but a decade on we can only be proud of what the stadium has become.

“It’s now Europe’s leading stadium and without doubt the venue of choice for global sporting and entertainment events.

“Having already hosted so many memorable moments we are looking forward to what the next decade will bring including Adele, the semi and finals of Euro 2020 and hosting Tottenham Hotspur next season. It can only get bigger and better.”