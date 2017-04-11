VIDEO: FULL MACANTHONY INTERVIEW: McCann safe until January, Maddison and Bostwick to be transfer-listed, Oldfield back at the club

Manager Grant McCann will be given until January to turn Peterborough United into League One promotion contenders.

That was the biggest news to come from today’s (April 11) exclusive and wide-ranging Peterborough Telegraph interview with Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

MacAnthony remains a huge fan of McCann and is confident he will succeed, but he will not let sentiment get in the way if Posh don’t improve next season.

The full interview can be viewed via the Peterborough Telegraph’s Facebook page and will appear in more detail in Thursday’s (April 13) printed edition of the paper.

Link to Darragh MacAnthony interview: www.facebook.com/peterboroughtoday

The other main points to come from the interview include the appointment of former Posh player David Oldfield as assistant manager to McCann on trial for the rest of the season. Oldfield has occupied a similar position alongside Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink at Burton Albion and QPR.

David Oldfield is working as assistant manager to Posh manager Grant McCann until the end of the season.

MacAnthony expects both Marcus Maddison and Michael Bostwick to be placed on the transfer list as they enter the final year of their contract next season.

MacAnthony does not expect forwards Craig Mackail-Smith or Paul Taylor to be at the club next season

MacAnthony insists progress is being made on buying the ground back from Peterborough City Council.

This page will be updated regularly.

Michael Bostwick is about to enter the last year of his Posh contract.