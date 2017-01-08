VIDEO: Cheers and groans as Posh fans watch Chelsea tie on the big screen

The broadcasters might have decided West Ham v. Manchester City was more appealing, but for hundreds of Peterborough United fans there was only one match they wanted to watch this weekend.

And for those who could not get a ticket to Stamford Bridge to watch Posh’s FA Cup third round tie at Premier League leaders Chelsea, there was the fall-back option of watching the match live at the ABAX Stadium with Posh streaming the match on a big screen.

Posh fans watching pre-match build-up on the big screen

And while the 1,000 seats on offer were not fully taken up, those who came had an afternoon to remember with near misses, a red card and eventually a Posh goal to savour.

Although the players were miles away, there was applause when the two teams lined up in the tunnel and when Posh boss Grant McCann came out onto the pitch.

There was so nearly an early chance to celebrate with Lee Angol coming very close to giving Posh the lead, and that looked like being as good as it got with Chelsea three-nil up early in the second-half.

But the fans continued to shout each time Posh threatened, and they were vocally telling the referee to send Chelsea defender John Terry off shortly before he received his marching orders.

The loudest cheers, though, were saved for a few minutes later when Tom Nichols scored to briefly bring about hopes of a comeback.

In the end those hopes were dashed by another Chelsea goal - a second for Pedro - but with no tube strike to worry about the crowd stayed until the end and gave the players another round of applause once the full-time whistle went.

