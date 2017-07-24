TRANSFER RUMOURS: Maddison linked with Championship clubs

Have your say

Championship clubs Birmingham City and Fulham were linked with a move for Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison over the weekend.

Fulham were also rumoured to be interested in buying Maddison in the last January transfer window.

Posh manager Grant McCann confirmed after Saturday’s (July 22) friendly with Lincoln there had been recent interest in Maddison from other clubs.

Maddison is on the transfer list after reaching the last year of his current Posh contract.