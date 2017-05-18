TRANSFER NEWS: White follows Angol to Mansfield

Defender Hayden White became the second Posh player to join Mansfield Town this afternoon (May 18).

Following hard on the heels of striker Lee Angol’s decision to join the ambitious League Two club, White also put pen to paper on a permanent deal as well. Again it was for an undisclosed fee.

White (22) has been on loan at Mansfield since January, making 18 appearnces and scoring one goal.

He joined Posh from Bolton Wanderers on a two-year deal in May last year but made only six appearances.

White said on Twitter two weeks ago when his loan spell ended: “Just want to say a big thank-you to all staff, players and fans at mansfield Town. They made me feel so welcome since January! Loved every minute.”