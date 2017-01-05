TRANSFER NEWS: Striker Shaq is on the list

Peterborough United striker Shaquile Coulthirst has been placed on the transfer list.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony confirmed the news on his Twitter account and at the same time denied rumours that star midfield man Chris Forrester was on his way out of the ABAX Stadium.

Coulthirst (22) was signed by Graham Westley from Tottenham for an undisclosed fee in January 2016.

He has made 22 appearances this season and scored four goals. He last scored on November 5 when finding the back of the net twice in a 2-1 FA Cup win over Chesham.

Manager Grant McCann left him out of the Posh squad for the last game - away at Scunthorpe - with new striker Junior Morais given his full Posh debut.

MacAnthony was asked by a fan on Twitter whether spotting Forrester with his agent at the ABAX Stadium today meant he was on the move. MacAnthony gave a one word reply: “Nope”.

Forrester has been linked with January transfer window moves away from the ABAX.