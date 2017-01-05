TRANSFER NEWS: Shaq and Nabi are on the list

Peterborough United striker Shaquile Coulthirst and midfielder Adil Nabi have been placed on the transfer list.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony confirmed the news on his Twitter account and at the same time denied rumours that star midfield man Chris Forrester was on his way out of the ABAX Stadium.

Adil Nabi playing for Posh at Barnet.

Coulthirst (22) and Nabi (22) were signed by Graham Westley from Tottenham and West Brom respectively for undisclosed fees in January 2016.

Coulthirst has made 22 appearances this season and scored four goals. He last scored on November 5 when finding the back of the net twice in a 2-1 FA Cup win over Chesham.

Nabi has made just 10 appearances for Posh.

MacAnthony was asked by a fan on Twitter whether spotting Forrester with his agent at the ABAX Stadium today meant he was on the move. MacAnthony gave a one word reply: “Nope”.

Forrester has been linked with January transfer window moves away from the ABAX.