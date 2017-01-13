TRANSFER NEWS: Premier League club chase Leo, interest in Forrester, offers for strikers, Nabi deal collapses, £2.5 million bid for Maddison

Peterborough United have been busy turning down bids for members of the first-team squad.

Director of Football Barry Fry, the man in charge of all transfer negotiations at the ABAX Stadium, today (January 13) revealed offers for striker Paul Taylor and midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes has been rejected. A Premier League club remain keen on teenager Da Silva Lopes.

A Premier League club are keen on Posh teenager Leo Da Silva Lopes.

The Irish Independent is also reporting that Premier League team West Brom and Championship side Noprwich City are tracking star Posh midfielder Chris Forrester.

Fry also disclosed transfer listed striker Shaquile Coulthirst has turned down the chance to move to the Scottish Premier League and to League Two, while midfielder Adil Nabi’s chance to move to another League One club was ruined by a managerial sacking.

Fry insists no-one has bid for winger Marcus Maddison since Leeds United had an offer of £2.5 million accepted 12 months ago. Championship side Aston Villa have been watching the enigmatic winger.

Fry said: “I’ve had a lot of phone calls which have ended with us rejecting offers.

Posh striker Shaq Coulthirst turned down the chance to join Mansfield.

“Mansfield bid for Paul Taylor a few weeks ago and increased their bid for him yesterday, but we are not interested in offers of £100,000 or £200,000. We are vulnerable as far as Paul is concerned as we gave him a one-year contract on not much money in the summer when he was without a club, but our manager Grant McCann would rather keep him than give him away for that sort of cash.

“Mansfield also bid for Shaquile Coulthirst and we accepted that one, but Shaq wants to stay nearer his family in London. Motherwell also showed an interest, but he won’t go up there for the same reason.

“There are a couple of London clubs interested in Shaq. Andy Edwards at Leyton Orient wants him badly, but his owners are not easy to deal with.

“Adil Nabi was all set to go to Port Vale, but they sacked their manager and the caretaker-boss there is not so keen.

Posh midfielder Adil Nabi's transfer to Port Vale fell through.

“A Premier League club want Leo and they would be happy to loan him back to us for the rest of the season, but they won’t stump up the sort of cash we want for him up front so he may as well stay with us and keep developing.

“We have had no bids for Marcus Maddison since we accepted a £2.5 million offer from Leeds when Steve Evans was the manager last season. The owners at Leeds wouldn’t see the deal through though.

“Aston Villa have watched Marcus, but they have not bid for him.”

Fry insists Posh remain keen to keep captain Chris Forrester.