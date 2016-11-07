TRANSFER NEWS: Peterborough United linked to St Albans hotshot

Peterborough United have been linked to St Albans City striker Junior Morias.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony started a guessing game on Twitter yesterday (November 6) by revealing his club’s next signing had just scored a ‘scorcher’ in the FA Cup.

Posh transfer target Junior Morias has been compared to former Posh star Aaron Mclean (above).

Morias (21) scored twice in St Albans’ 5-3 first round home defeat by Carlisle United.

MacAnthony’s tweet read: ‘Nice to see one of Posh’s new strikers score a scorcher today in the @EmiratesFACup Like a young Aaron Mcleaan. Arriving January 1st.’

Morias is a Jamaican who started his career in the UK at Wycombe Wanderers. He made his debut as a 17 year-old, but started just two games before his release in 2014. He also made 27 substitute appearances for Wycombe without scoring a goal.

Morias scored 12 goals for Boreham Wood, including the goal that sealed promotion to the National League, before joining St Albans last summer.

Morias has scored 10 goals and been credited with five assists in just 13 games for the National League South side.