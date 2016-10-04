TRANSFER NEWS: McCann won’t be making any panic signings

Manager Grant McCann has confirmed there will be no panic signings at Peterborough United even though his team are without a win in seven competitive matches.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony appeared to suggest on his Twitter account over the weekend there was the possibility of a couple of signings, but McCann and director of football Barry Fry have played that prospect down.

McCann said: “We are always looking to improve, but it’s important not to panic buy. We have invited trialists to play in our development side this season and they’ve done well, but we won’t be rushing into anything.

“We’ve had strikers in from lower league sides and a couple have scored goals. If the right one does come along we will take it, but there is no panic.”

Fry explained that Posh can only sign players before January who were out of contract - effectively unemployed - on August 31. League One rivals Gillingham signed two such players yesterday in Frank Nouble and Chris Herd, while Southend signed striker Marc Antoine Fortune in similar circumstances in time to play against Posh at the weekend (October 1).

Fry said; “We can’t even sign players from non-league or part-time football even though we can send our players in the opposite direction.

“Players have to be unemployed on August 31 to be available to us. There are plenty of them about, but they tend to be big hitters who used to play in the Premier League so they are out of our league.”

Posh host League One rivals MK Dons in a must-win Checkatrade Trophy tie at the ABAX Stadium tonight (October 4, 7.30pm).