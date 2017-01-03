TRANSFER NEWS: Defender signs for Peterborough United

Peterborough United have today (January 3) signed defender Dominic Ball on loan for the rest of the season from Championship side Rotherham United.

Ball (21) has played 13 times this season for the Millers, but has not appeared since December 3.

Dominic Ball in action for Rotherham against Bristol City.

He’s a player comfortable at right-back or in the centre of defence. Ball is eligible to play in the FA Cup tie at Chelsea on Sunday (January 8).

Ball started his career at Spurs. He has also played on loan at Cambridge United and Rangers. He moved to Rotherham in the summer rather than sign permanently for Rangers.

Ball has made 54 competitive first-team without scoring a goal.