TRANSFER NEWS: Coulthirst joins Stags on loan

Peterborough United striker Shaquile Coulthirst has joined League Two side Mansfield Town on loan until the end of the season with a view to making the move permanent in the summer.

The former Tottenham Hotspur youngster has scored seven goals in 43 appearances in all competitions for Posh since joining them in Jnauary 2016.

Coulthirst (22) will link up with defender Hayden White, another Posh player on a loan deal with the Stags, who are managed by Steve Evans.

The former England Under 19 international came through the youth ranks at Spurs and signed a professional contract at White Hart Lane in June 2013.

The Hackney-born frontman made his one and only senior appearance for Spurs in a 4-1 Europa League victory over Anzhi Makhachkala, replacing Roberto Soldado after 78 minutes.

While under contract at Spurs, Coulthirst embarked on five different loan spells - at Leyton Orient, Torquay United, Southend United, York City and Wigan - before signing for Posh.

Evans said: “This is one of two young men I have been trying to secure from Peterborough United and I am delighted that the first of the two has arrived. Discussions in respect of the second player will continue.”

That second player is understood to be another forward, Paul Taylor.

Evans added: “Young Shaq has had some family health issues which he has had to deal with but they now seem to be behind him and his family now, which on a personal basis is fantastic. Secondly, it lets him make an informed choice.

“I have travelled and met with the lad and spoken about him taking up the option, very much like Hayden White.

“From a positive point of view, if we do take up the option of signing him permanently, the fee is already in writing and agreed with the chairman at Peterborough United.”