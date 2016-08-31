TRANSFER LATEST: Spurs pair join Posh

Peterborough United have today (August 31) signed goalkeeper Luke McGee and winger Nathan Oduwa on loan from Premier League side Spurs until January.

McGee, who is 21 on Friday (September 2), was third choice ‘keeper behind Hugo Lloris and Michael Vorm at White Hart Lane last season.

New Posh goalkeeper Luke McGee. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Oduwa (20) has played age group football for Nigeria and England as well as making loan appearances at Rangers. Colchester and Luton.

Neother player has yet made a first-team appearance for Spurs.

McGee has yet to make a senior appearance at all, but has been an unused substitute in Premier League matches.

Posh moved for a new goalkeeper after first-choice Ben Alnwick handed in a transfer request earlier this week just six weeks after signing a new three-year deal at the ABAX Stadium. Alnwick is expected to join League One rivals Bolton before today’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Posh boss Grant McCann said; “I’m delighted to have landed Luke and I’m grateful to Spurs for letting him join us. Some Premier League clubs like to keep their third ‘keeper at the club to keep an eye on him in training.

”But Mark Tyler has good contacts at Spurs and now Luke can fight Mark for that first-team place.

“Luke is a big lad, he’s 6ft 4ins, and he’s good with his feet. He has a good pedigree and I’m sure he’ll do well for us.

“It’s a shame about Ben especially as his request came out of the blue. I only gave him a three-year contract in the summer so I wish he’d told me then, but Ben has personal reasons for wanting a move and I respect that.”

Tyler has started the last three Posh matches and has made 492 first-team appearances for Posh, but at the age of 39 he was originally brought back to the club from Luton to be a back-up to Alnwick.

Former Posh left-back Kgosi Ntlhe joined League Two strugglers Stevenage today. Ntlhe has been without a club since Posh released him at the end of last season.

Posh are entitled to a compensation fee for the South African international.