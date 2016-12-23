TRANSFER LATEST: Posh sign St Albans striker

Peterborough United have today (December 23) completed the signing of a non-league striker.

Highly-rated St Albans City player Junior Morias has signed for an undisclosed fee with the deal going through on Sunday January 1, 2017.

The 21-year-old will pen a two-and-a-half year contract (with a year’s option) and will link up with his new team-mates ahead of the fixture with Scunthorpe United at the beginning of 2017.

Manager Grant McCann said: “Junior has been in the building with us for a few weeks and has been getting up to speed with our sessions and working closely with the fitness coach. He has settled in very quickly.

“He is someone that we have been looking at for quite some time. He has scored some great goals already this season for St Albans and we are pleased to have secured his signature. When I told him we were offering him a contract, he was thrilled. He is a lovely lad and he is desperate to succeed.”

St Albans co-owner Lawrence Levy said: “First and foremost, I am absolutely delighted for Junior as he has worked extremely hard to achieve his target of returning to the football league. We have, of course, been a beneficiary of this hard work.

“It is only right to also acknowledge the contribution our management team has made in his progression. Ian had a lot of faith in him and made no secret that, with his guidance, Junior had the attributes to move into the football league.

“I would like to thank Peterborough United for the professional way this deal has been managed. It was a tough negotiation, but we had to ensure that all parties achieved what they wanted out of the arrangement. I am very pleased that this club has given a talented player the platform to progress to the football league - I’m sure he will go on to have a fantastic career.”