TRANSFER LATEST: Little might be on his way back

Mark Little could be on his way back to Peterborough United.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony did nothing to deny Posh’s interest in bringing the promotion hero and Wembley winner back to the club.

Posh have been linked with a move for right-back Little following his release by Championship club Bristol City.

Speaking on social media, MacAnthony said: “Of course we’re interested in ‘Litts’. We love him and we’re looking for a player of that ilk.

“Will we make Litts an offer? Probably. Have we made other players in that position an offer? Possibly. Players like Litts tick a lot of boxes by having won promotion from League One, being experienced and having the pace and guile for our formation.”

Little (28) made 130 appearances for Posh between 2010 and 2014 before moving to Bristol City. He played 34 games for them last season.

In the same Periscope question-and-answer session with Posh fans, MacAnthony confirmed that Craig Mackail-Smith wouldn’t be coming back to the club and also that the club couldn’t afford to bring Ryan Bennett back from Norwich City.