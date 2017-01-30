TRANSFER DEADLINE LATEST: Will Mackail-Smith be the first and last arrival at the ABAX?

Peterborough United have made their first signing of transfer deadline day (January 31), but will it be their last?

There have been a few mixed signals coming from the club in the last few days regarding signings.

Port Vale's Anthony Grant (right) moves into to challenge Posh midfielder George Moncur.

Only yesterday chairman Darragh MacAnthony stated Posh would not be making any new signings, before trumpeting the return of striker Craig Mackail-Smith on loan from Luton for the rest of the season.

Despite losing three of their last four matches, Posh remain just four points off the play-off places, ahead of Saturday’s League One trip to Port Vale (February 4).

Posh failed in a bid to sign a striker on loan on Friday (January 27) despite agreeing a deal with the player’s club. The player’s agent apparently scuppered the transfer.

They also pulled out of a bid to sign Port Vale midfielder Anthony Grant yesterday, although there were hints this morning that deal could be resurrected.

Craig Mackail-Smith in action for Posh against Bristol City in 2014.

Posh could sell a prize asset with captain Chris Forrester still attracting plenty of interest from Championship clubs. Winger Marcus Maddison and teenage midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes are others to have been the subject of transfer speculation.

MacAnthony returns to his Florida home on Wednesday (February 1).

All the Posh transfer deals/speculation will appear here.

League One signings since January 20

BOLTON

Chris Long (from Burnley).

BRISTOL ROVERS

Johnny Burn (Middlesbrough).

Ryan Sweeney (Stoke).

BURY Joe Murphy (Huddersfield).

CHESTERFIELD

Reece Brown (Birmingham)

COVENTRY

Charles Vernam (Derby).

FLEETWOOD

Cameron Brannagan (Liverpool).

Markus Schwabl (VFR Aalen)

GILLINGHAM

Josh Parker (unattached).

Tomas Holy (Sparta Prague).

MK DONS Harvey Barnes (Leicester).

NORTHAMPTON

Luke Williams (Scunthorpe)

OLDHAM

Anthony Gerrard (unattached).

Rob Hunt (Brighton)

Aaron Amadai-Holloway (Fleetwood).

Michael Ngoo (Bromley).

OXFORD Toni Martinez (West Ham).

PORT VALE

Olamide Shodipo (QPR)

Scott Tanser (Rochdale)

Axel Prohouly (QPR)

POSH

Craig Mackail-Smith (Luton).

ROCHDALE

Mark Kitching (Middlesbrough)

Joel Taylor (Stoke)

Sanmi Odelusi (Wigan)

Jack Redshaw (Blackpool)

Ben Wilson (Cardiff).

SHEFFIELD UNITED James Hanson (Bradford City).

James O’Shea (Chesterfield).

SHREWSBURY

Stephen Humphrys (Fulham)

Bryn Morris (Middlesbrough)

Stefan Payne (Barnsley)

SOUTHEND

Luke Amos (Spurs)

SWINDON

Dion Conroy (Chelsea).