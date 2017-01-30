TRANSFER DEADLINE LATEST: Peterborough United linked with a move for Vale midfielder

Peterborough United have been linked with a move for Port Vale midfielder Anthony Grant.

Grant (29), the player-of-the-year at Vale Park last season, is the sort of all-action defensive midfielder Posh would be keen on. The link with Posh has been made in the Stoke Sentinel today (January 30).

Barry Fry (left) and Darragh MacAnthony (right) will lead Posh transfer negotiations.

Grant joined Vale from Crewe on a free transfer in 2015. He’s a veteran of over 400 competitive first-team games, including one for Chelsea where he started his career.

Vale recently turned down a £50k bid for Grant from an as yet unnamed club. He is out of contract in the summer.

Posh travel to Vale for a League One fixture on Saturday (February 2).