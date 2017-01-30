TRANSFER DEADLINE LATEST: Peterborough United linked with a move for Vale midfielder

Peterborough United have been linked with a move for Port Vale midfielder Anthony Grant.
Grant (29), the player-of-the-year at Vale Park last season, is the sort of all-action defensive midfielder Posh would be keen on. The link with Posh has been made in the Stoke Sentinel today (January 30).
Grant joined Vale from Crewe on a free transfer in 2015. He’s a veteran of over 400 competitive first-team games, including one for Chelsea where he started his career.
Vale recently turned down a £50k bid for Grant from an as yet unnamed club. He is out of contract in the summer.
Posh travel to Vale for a League One fixture on Saturday (February 2).