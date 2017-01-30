TRANSFER DEADLINE LATEST: Grant aid for McCann as Vale midfielder signs

Peterborough United have tonight (January 31) finally completed the transfer of midfielder Anthony Grant from Port Vale

Posh manager Grant McCann has now made two deadline day signings as club legend Craig Mackail-Smith has returned for a third spell at the club. He arrived on loan from Luton until the end of the season this morning.

Posh star Michael Bostwick (yellow) has suffered a broken jaw.

Grant’s year-old’s arrival ends a ‘will-he-won’t-he’ saga which stretched over the last couple of days.

It’s understood the deal fell apart yesterday (January 30), but was resurrected this afternoon after the Peterborough Telegraph broke the news of Michael Bostwick’s broken jaw. Bostwick, who is comfortable in Grant’s best position of defensive midfielder, is expected to be out of action for a month.

McCann said: “I wanted to add some experience. I have played against him over the years so I know exactly what he can do.

“He is a really difficult opponent. He has been captain at Port Vale, he is a leader on and off the pitch and I think he will bring a lot to the dressing room. He has an excellent passing range, he dictates games and he will help us moving forward.”

Grant has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract. Posh have paid an undisclosed fee for his services.

Grant (29) was the player-of-the-year at Vale Park last season. He joined Vale from Crewe on a free transfer in 2015. He’s a veteran of over 400 competitive first-team games, including one for Chelsea where he started his career.

Grant would have been out of contract in the summer.

Posh travel to Vale for a League One fixture on Saturday (February 2). Grant is able to play in that fixture.