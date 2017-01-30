TRANSFER DEADLINE LATEST: Chairman insists no business will be done in this window

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony insists his club will now conduct no business before the transfer window closes tomorrow (January 31, 11pm).

Posh had been expected to sign a few fresh faces followng a dramatic slump in form which culminated in a 4-0 home defeat by old foes MK Dons on Saturday (January 28).

Port Vale's Anthony Grant (right) moves into to challenge Posh midfielder George Moncur.

But MacAnthony took to Twitter today to claim no deals would now be done. The Peterborough Telegraph understands a bid to sign Port Vale midfielder Anthony Grant fell apart this afternoon.

MacAnthony said: “It will be very quiet for us tomorrow. There is nothing happening, Nada, Nunca, zilch, that’s all folks. No signings whatsoever!

“One can be reckless in January and it causes longer term mayhem and (clubs) fold to silly demands. Not me, this time!

“The same squad had us in the top six prior to Xmas, so need to get us going again. Good enough, now have to show it. The team has had a rough six weeks results-wise. We do still have some good characters and they have to show it now.”

Despite losing three of their last four matches, Posh remain just four points off the play-off places, ahead of Saturday’s League One trip to Port Vale (February 4).

Posh failed in a bid to sign a striker on loan on Friday (January 27) despite agreeing a deal with the player’s club. The player’s agent apparently scuppered the transfer.

Posh could sell a prize asset with captain Chris Forrester still attracting plenty of interest from Championship clubs. Winger Marcus Maddison and teenage midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes are others to have been the subject of transfer speculation.

MacAnthony returns to his Florida home on Wednesday (February 1).

All the Posh transfer deals/speculation will appear here.

