TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY: Quiet day for Posh but they do make a major signing

There were no comings and goings at the ABAX Stadium on transfer deadline day but Posh did make a major signing.

To the delight of all concerned - the chairman, the manager, the players and the fans - star midfielder Marcus Maddison put pen to paper on a new three-year deal.

His contract was due to run out at the end of the season and he was widely expected to leave yesterday (August 31).

But after a flurry of rumours - he was at one stage reported to moving to Derby County for a fee of £1.5 million - Maddison committed to Posh.

“I am delighted to extend my stay with the football club and I would like to thank the chairman and the manager for showing faith in me,” said Maddison.

“It is so nice to have everything sorted out and I can fully concentrate on my football and help my team-mates pick up victories. You can’t beat winning as a football team and we are enjoying every minute at the minute.

“It is a pleasure coming in day in, day out, the team spirit is fantastic. I get on well with the lads, I am really enjoying myself, I believe in the players that I am playing with and I know they believe in me. I would like to thank the supporters as well, it has been really nice reading the messages on social media all day desperate for me to stay and I am excited about the future.

“There was no question in my mind about committing to the club, we are top of the league, I am enjoying my football so why wouldn’t I want to stay? Promotion is the aim this season and I really believe we have a great chance, I believe in this team and this squad of players. We have a real attacking threat and I am loving playing with Jack and Junior at the minute, but we also have players waiting in the wings with real talent too,” Maddison said.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony, announed the exciting news on Twitter, saying: “I am delighted to announce that Marcus Maddison has signed a new three-year deal with the club. The best attacking midfielder outside the Championship stays.”

Manager Grant McCann said: “I am delighted that Marcus has agreed to extend his stay with us. He has really bought into the group and since day one of pre-season he has worked extremely hard. Marcus is a real talent and I am looking forward to continue working with him.”

Several League One clubs were very active in the transfer market yesterday. Tomorrow’s opponents Domncaster Rovers made two new signings - Norwich defender Harry Toffolo and Chelsea midfielder Jordan Houghton, both on loan until January.

One-time Posh goalkeeper Luke Steele, an ex-Glinton schoolboy, moved from Greek club Panathinaikos to Championship side Bristol City.

FOOTBALL LEAGUE DEADLINE DAY DEALS

00:20 - Dave Tarpey [Maidenhead - Barnet] Undisclosed

00:10 - Liam Walsh [Everton - Birmingham] Loan

23:58 - Keshi Anderson [Crystal Palace - Swindon] Loan

23:51 - Alfred N’Diaye [Villarreal - Wolves] Loan

23:50 - Oli McBurnie [Swansea - Barnsley] Loan

23:45 - Callum McManaman [West Brom - Sunderland] Undisclosed

23:45 - Jamie Allen [Rochdale - Burton Albion] Undisclosed

23:45 - Fikayo Tomori [Chelsea - Hull City] Loan

23:45 - Adam McGurk [Cambridge Utd - Morecambe] Free

23:32 - Aaron Jarvis [Basingstoke - Luton Town] Undisclosed

23:30 - Jonny Williams [Crystal Palace - Sunderland] Loan

23:29 - Richie Towell [Brighton - Rotherham] Loan

23:28 - Maikel Kieftenbeld [Birmingham - Derby] Undisclosed

23:22 - Luke Steele [Panathinaikos - Bristol City] Free

23:20 - Alex Gilbey [Wigan - MK Dons] Undisclosed

23:19 - Rory Holden [Derry City - Bristol City] Undisclosed

23:19 - Tyreeq Bakinson [Luton Town - Bristol City] Undisclosed

23:15 - Marc Wilson [Bournemouth - Sunderland] Undisclosed

23:15 - Matija Sarkic [Aston Villa - Wigan] Loan

23:15 - Clayton Donaldson [Birmingham - Sheff Utd] Undisclosed

23:10 - George Taft [Mansfield - Cambridge] Loan

23:10 - Paul Downing [MK Dons - Blackburn] Loan

23:04 - Craig Bryson [Derby - Cardiff] Loan

22:55 - Jacob Butterfield [Derby - Sheff Wed] Loan

22:55 - Sam Winnall [Sheff Wed - Derby] Loan

22:51 - Callum Lang [Wigan - Morecambe] Loan

22:50 - Liam Feeney [Blackburn - Cardiff] Loan

22:45 - Aidan Nesbitt [Celtic - MK Dons] Undisclosed

22:45 - Maxime Colin [Brentford - Birmingham] Undisclosed

22:35 - Lee Novak [Charlton - Scunthorpe] Free

22:33 - Joe Dodoo [Rangers - Charlton] Loan

22:31 - Sam Hart [Liverpool - Blackburn] Undisclosed

22:30 - Jack Ruddy [Wolves - Oldham] Loan

22:15 - Scott Golbourne [Bristol City - MK Dons] Loan

22:08 - Michael Smith [Portsmouth - Bury] Free

22:00 - Matty Kennedy [Cardiff - Portsmouth] Loan

21:51 - Callum Connolly [Everton - Ipswich] Loan

21:50 - Callum Johnson [Middlesbrough - Accrington] Loan

21:45 - Harry Middleton [Doncaster - Port Vale] Free

21:44 - Zeli Ismail [Bury - Walsall] Loan

21:36 - Martyn Woolford [Fleetwood - Grimsby] Free

21:30 - Will Miller [Tottenham - Burton] Undisclosed

21:30 - Kean Bryan [Man City - Oldham] Loan

21:01 - Rekeem Harper [West Brom - Blackburn] Loan

21:00 - Gary Gardner [Aston Villa - Barnsley] Loan

20:59 - John Mousinho [Burton - Oxford] Free

20:59 - Josh Laurent [Wigan - Bury] Loan

20:48 - Nicke Kabamba [Portsmouth - Colchester] Loan

20:30 - Ryan Inniss [Crystal Palace - Colchester] Loan

20:30 - Damien McCrory [Burton - Portsmouth] Loan

20:30 - Daniel Agyei [Burnley - Walsall] Loan

20:30 - Adam Federici [Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest] Loan

20:23 - Malakai Mars [Chelsea - Barnet] Undisclosed

20:15 - John Brayford [Sheff Utd - Burton] Free

20:05 - Alex Bruce [Bury - Wigan] Free

20:04 - Craig Noone [Cardiff - Bolton] Undisclosed

20:00 - Dan Scarr [Birmingham - Wycombe] Loan

19:50 - Calum Butcher [Millwall - Mansfield] Free

19:48 - Sean Clare [Sheff Wed - Gillingham] Loan

19:39 - Ben Heneghan [Motherwell - Sheff Utd] Undisclosed

19:30 - Jordan Williams [Liverpool - Rochdale] Loan

19:30 - Eoin Doyle [Preston - Oldham] Loan

19:30 - Jordan Graham [Wolves - Fulham] Loan

19:30 - Alex Mowatt [Barnsley - Oxford] Loan

19:20 - Lukas Raeder [Vitoria Setubal - Bradford] Free

19:15 - Manny Onariase [Brentford - Rotherham] Undisclosed

19:00 - Jota [Brentford - Birmingham] Undisclosed

18:30 - Kyle Wootton [Scunthorpe - Stevenage] Loan

18:00 - Stuart O’Keefe [Cardiff - Portsmouth] Loan

18:00 - Yohan Mollo [Zenit St Petersburg - Fulham] Free

18:00 - Charlie Wakefield [Chelsea - Stevenage] Loan

17:32 - Matt Worthington [Bournemouth - Yeovil] Loan

17:00 - Toni Gomes [Liverpool - Forest Green] Loan

17:00 - Zak Jules [Shrewsbury - Chesterfield] Loan

16:59 - Hiram Boateng [Crystal Palace - Exeter] Free

16:45 - Farrend Rawson [Derby - Accrington] Loan

16:31 - Donervon Daniels [Wigan - Rochdale] Loan

16:02 - Sanmi Odelusi [Wigan - Colchester] Free

16:00 - Reice Charles-Cook [Coventry - Swindon] Undisclosed

15:59 - Matt Ingram [QPR - Northampton] Loan

15:30 - Tom Anderson Burnley - Port Vale] Loan

15:20 - Pierre-Michel Lasogga [Hamburg - Leeds] Loan

15:02 - Jayden Stockley [Aberdeen - Exeter] Undisclosed

15:00 - Brandon Hanlan [Charlton - Colchester] Loan

15:00 - Oliver Hawkins [Dagenham & Redbridge - Portsmouth] Undisclosed

14:45 - Marvin Johnson [Oxford - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed

14:18 - Johny Placide [Unattached - Oldham]

14:15 - Harry Toffolo [Norwich - Doncaster] Loan

14:00 - Kyle Edwards [West Brom - Exeter] Loan

13:45 - Brandon Comley [QPR - Colchester] Loan

12:30 - Max Stryjek [Sunderland - Accrington] Loan

11:31 - Tom Davies [Portsmouth - Coventry] Undisclosed

10:45 - Timi Elsnik [Derby - Swindon] Loan

10:45 - Kellan Gordon [Derby - Swindon] Loan

10:32 - Jason Lowe [Blackburn - Birmingham] Free

10:30 - David Wheeler [Exeter - QPR] Undisclosed

10:00 - Pawel Cibicki [Malmo FF - Leeds] Undisclosed

09:34 - Scott Flinders [Macclesfield - Cheltenham] Free

09:00 - Jordan Houghton [Chelsea - Doncaster] Loan

09:00 - Kane Wilson [West Brom - Exeter] Loan