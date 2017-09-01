TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY: Quiet day for Posh but they do make a major signing

There were no comings and goings at the ABAX Stadium on transfer deadline day but Posh did make a major signing.
To the delight of all concerned - the chairman, the manager, the players and the fans - star midfielder Marcus Maddison put pen to paper on a new three-year deal.
His contract was due to run out at the end of the season and he was widely expected to leave yesterday (August 31).
But after a flurry of rumours - he was at one stage reported to moving to Derby County for a fee of £1.5 million - Maddison committed to Posh.
“I am delighted to extend my stay with the football club and I would like to thank the chairman and the manager for showing faith in me,” said Maddison.
“It is so nice to have everything sorted out and I can fully concentrate on my football and help my team-mates pick up victories. You can’t beat winning as a football team and we are enjoying every minute at the minute.
“It is a pleasure coming in day in, day out, the team spirit is fantastic. I get on well with the lads, I am really enjoying myself, I believe in the players that I am playing with and I know they believe in me. I would like to thank the supporters as well, it has been really nice reading the messages on social media all day desperate for me to stay and I am excited about the future.
“There was no question in my mind about committing to the club, we are top of the league, I am enjoying my football so why wouldn’t I want to stay? Promotion is the aim this season and I really believe we have a great chance, I believe in this team and this squad of players. We have a real attacking threat and I am loving playing with Jack and Junior at the minute, but we also have players waiting in the wings with real talent too,” Maddison said.
Chairman Darragh MacAnthony, announed the exciting news on Twitter, saying: “I am delighted to announce that Marcus Maddison has signed a new three-year deal with the club. The best attacking midfielder outside the Championship stays.”
Manager Grant McCann said: “I am delighted that Marcus has agreed to extend his stay with us. He has really bought into the group and since day one of pre-season he has worked extremely hard. Marcus is a real talent and I am looking forward to continue working with him.”
Several League One clubs were very active in the transfer market yesterday. Tomorrow’s opponents Domncaster Rovers made two new signings - Norwich defender Harry Toffolo and Chelsea midfielder Jordan Houghton, both on loan until January.
One-time Posh goalkeeper Luke Steele, an ex-Glinton schoolboy, moved from Greek club Panathinaikos to Championship side Bristol City.
FOOTBALL LEAGUE DEADLINE DAY DEALS
00:20 - Dave Tarpey [Maidenhead - Barnet] Undisclosed
00:10 - Liam Walsh [Everton - Birmingham] Loan
23:58 - Keshi Anderson [Crystal Palace - Swindon] Loan
23:51 - Alfred N’Diaye [Villarreal - Wolves] Loan
23:50 - Oli McBurnie [Swansea - Barnsley] Loan
23:45 - Callum McManaman [West Brom - Sunderland] Undisclosed
23:45 - Jamie Allen [Rochdale - Burton Albion] Undisclosed
23:45 - Fikayo Tomori [Chelsea - Hull City] Loan
23:45 - Adam McGurk [Cambridge Utd - Morecambe] Free
23:32 - Aaron Jarvis [Basingstoke - Luton Town] Undisclosed
23:30 - Jonny Williams [Crystal Palace - Sunderland] Loan
23:29 - Richie Towell [Brighton - Rotherham] Loan
23:28 - Maikel Kieftenbeld [Birmingham - Derby] Undisclosed
23:22 - Luke Steele [Panathinaikos - Bristol City] Free
23:20 - Alex Gilbey [Wigan - MK Dons] Undisclosed
23:19 - Rory Holden [Derry City - Bristol City] Undisclosed
23:19 - Tyreeq Bakinson [Luton Town - Bristol City] Undisclosed
23:15 - Marc Wilson [Bournemouth - Sunderland] Undisclosed
23:15 - Matija Sarkic [Aston Villa - Wigan] Loan
23:15 - Clayton Donaldson [Birmingham - Sheff Utd] Undisclosed
23:10 - George Taft [Mansfield - Cambridge] Loan
23:10 - Paul Downing [MK Dons - Blackburn] Loan
23:04 - Craig Bryson [Derby - Cardiff] Loan
22:55 - Jacob Butterfield [Derby - Sheff Wed] Loan
22:55 - Sam Winnall [Sheff Wed - Derby] Loan
22:51 - Callum Lang [Wigan - Morecambe] Loan
22:50 - Liam Feeney [Blackburn - Cardiff] Loan
22:45 - Aidan Nesbitt [Celtic - MK Dons] Undisclosed
22:45 - Maxime Colin [Brentford - Birmingham] Undisclosed
22:35 - Lee Novak [Charlton - Scunthorpe] Free
22:33 - Joe Dodoo [Rangers - Charlton] Loan
22:31 - Sam Hart [Liverpool - Blackburn] Undisclosed
22:30 - Jack Ruddy [Wolves - Oldham] Loan
22:15 - Scott Golbourne [Bristol City - MK Dons] Loan
22:08 - Michael Smith [Portsmouth - Bury] Free
22:00 - Matty Kennedy [Cardiff - Portsmouth] Loan
21:51 - Callum Connolly [Everton - Ipswich] Loan
21:50 - Callum Johnson [Middlesbrough - Accrington] Loan
21:45 - Harry Middleton [Doncaster - Port Vale] Free
21:44 - Zeli Ismail [Bury - Walsall] Loan
21:36 - Martyn Woolford [Fleetwood - Grimsby] Free
21:30 - Will Miller [Tottenham - Burton] Undisclosed
21:30 - Kean Bryan [Man City - Oldham] Loan
21:01 - Rekeem Harper [West Brom - Blackburn] Loan
21:00 - Gary Gardner [Aston Villa - Barnsley] Loan
20:59 - John Mousinho [Burton - Oxford] Free
20:59 - Josh Laurent [Wigan - Bury] Loan
20:48 - Nicke Kabamba [Portsmouth - Colchester] Loan
20:30 - Ryan Inniss [Crystal Palace - Colchester] Loan
20:30 - Damien McCrory [Burton - Portsmouth] Loan
20:30 - Daniel Agyei [Burnley - Walsall] Loan
20:30 - Adam Federici [Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest] Loan
20:23 - Malakai Mars [Chelsea - Barnet] Undisclosed
20:15 - John Brayford [Sheff Utd - Burton] Free
20:05 - Alex Bruce [Bury - Wigan] Free
20:04 - Craig Noone [Cardiff - Bolton] Undisclosed
20:00 - Dan Scarr [Birmingham - Wycombe] Loan
19:50 - Calum Butcher [Millwall - Mansfield] Free
19:48 - Sean Clare [Sheff Wed - Gillingham] Loan
19:39 - Ben Heneghan [Motherwell - Sheff Utd] Undisclosed
19:30 - Jordan Williams [Liverpool - Rochdale] Loan
19:30 - Eoin Doyle [Preston - Oldham] Loan
19:30 - Jordan Graham [Wolves - Fulham] Loan
19:30 - Alex Mowatt [Barnsley - Oxford] Loan
19:20 - Lukas Raeder [Vitoria Setubal - Bradford] Free
19:15 - Manny Onariase [Brentford - Rotherham] Undisclosed
19:00 - Jota [Brentford - Birmingham] Undisclosed
18:30 - Kyle Wootton [Scunthorpe - Stevenage] Loan
18:00 - Stuart O’Keefe [Cardiff - Portsmouth] Loan
18:00 - Yohan Mollo [Zenit St Petersburg - Fulham] Free
18:00 - Charlie Wakefield [Chelsea - Stevenage] Loan
17:32 - Matt Worthington [Bournemouth - Yeovil] Loan
17:00 - Toni Gomes [Liverpool - Forest Green] Loan
17:00 - Zak Jules [Shrewsbury - Chesterfield] Loan
16:59 - Hiram Boateng [Crystal Palace - Exeter] Free
16:45 - Farrend Rawson [Derby - Accrington] Loan
16:31 - Donervon Daniels [Wigan - Rochdale] Loan
16:02 - Sanmi Odelusi [Wigan - Colchester] Free
16:00 - Reice Charles-Cook [Coventry - Swindon] Undisclosed
15:59 - Matt Ingram [QPR - Northampton] Loan
15:30 - Tom Anderson Burnley - Port Vale] Loan
15:20 - Pierre-Michel Lasogga [Hamburg - Leeds] Loan
15:02 - Jayden Stockley [Aberdeen - Exeter] Undisclosed
15:00 - Brandon Hanlan [Charlton - Colchester] Loan
15:00 - Oliver Hawkins [Dagenham & Redbridge - Portsmouth] Undisclosed
14:45 - Marvin Johnson [Oxford - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed
14:18 - Johny Placide [Unattached - Oldham]
14:15 - Harry Toffolo [Norwich - Doncaster] Loan
14:00 - Kyle Edwards [West Brom - Exeter] Loan
13:45 - Brandon Comley [QPR - Colchester] Loan
12:30 - Max Stryjek [Sunderland - Accrington] Loan
11:31 - Tom Davies [Portsmouth - Coventry] Undisclosed
10:45 - Timi Elsnik [Derby - Swindon] Loan
10:45 - Kellan Gordon [Derby - Swindon] Loan
10:32 - Jason Lowe [Blackburn - Birmingham] Free
10:30 - David Wheeler [Exeter - QPR] Undisclosed
10:00 - Pawel Cibicki [Malmo FF - Leeds] Undisclosed
09:34 - Scott Flinders [Macclesfield - Cheltenham] Free
09:00 - Jordan Houghton [Chelsea - Doncaster] Loan
09:00 - Kane Wilson [West Brom - Exeter] Loan
