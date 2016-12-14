TICKET NEWS: Notts County and Chelsea FA Cup update

Peterborough United have sold close to 3,500 advance tickets for their second round FA Cup replay against Notts County at the ABAX Stadium next Tuesday (December 13).

The club have pledged attendance at the County replay will guarantee a ticket for the third round tie at Premier League leaders Chelsea on Sunday, January 8, if Posh win of course!

Action from the FA Cup tie between Posh and Notts County.

Those people paying by cash at the London Road End turnstiles to attend the County game need to retain their tickets in order to purchase a ticket for Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will give Posh 6,000 tickets to sell should they beat County.

Posh season ticket holders will still have priority to purchase tickets for the Chelsea tie. Posh currently have around 3,600 season ticket holders.

The Notts County match is being televised live by BT Sport. The original tie at Meadow Lane finished 2-2.

Matchday admission has been greatly reduced for the County tie. It’s just £12 for adults if a ticket is purchased before the day of the game.

Half-season tickets are again on sale at the ABAX Stadium.

Buyers have the option of purchasing a ticket for the last 10-12 games.

A 12-match ticket starts with a Boxing Day clash against Gillingham.

Posh have won five and lost three of their 11 home matches in League One this season.

They have scored 22 goals, the third highest tally in the division after Rochdale and Scunthorpe.