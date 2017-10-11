TICKET NEWS: Lower admission prices, average attendances and Southend sales

Have your say

Peterborough United fans can take advantage of category B ticket prices for the first time this season when Gillingham visit the ABAX Stadium for a League One fixture on Saturday (October 14).

That means a £2 reduction on normal matchday admission prices in all parts of the ground and for all age groups apart from under sevens who only pay a quid to get in anyway!

Advance tickets for the Gillingham match, i.e those purchased before 9am on Saturday, are £24 (it’s usually £26) for adults, £19 (£21) for senior citizens over 60, £15 (£17) for under 22s, £8 (£10) for under 18s and £6 (£8) for under 12s.

There is a £2 increase after 9am on matchday for adults, senior citizens and under 22s and a £1 increase for under 18s and under 12s.

Seven matches have been designated as category B games this season, although this is subject to change.

Surprise League One leaders Shrewsbury are among the category B fixtures at the moment.

The current category B fixtures after Gillingham this weekend are Shrewsbury (October 28), Bury (December 23), Walsall (January 6), Oldham (January 20), Scunthorpe (February 13) and Rochdale (April 14).

According to Sky Bet League One statistics Posh have averaged 6,624 for their six home matches so far, the 13th best in the division.

The biggest crowd of 7,622 watched the first game of the season, a 2-1 win over Plymouth.

The lowest gate of 6,099 watched the 3-2 win over title favourites Wigan.

Posh have 3,864 season ticket holders, including those who have purchased 10-game tickets.

Thanks to their remarkably low season ticket prices Bradford City top the current average League One attendance charts with 20,266, closely followed by Portsmouth (17,513), Charton (11,310) and Blackburn (10,847).

Fleetwood (3,062) have the lowest average attendance followed by Bury (3,575) and Rochdale (3,936).

Posh are currently selling tickets for the League One trip to Southend on Tuesday, October 17.

It’s £22 in advance for adults with a £3 increase on match day when payment must be made in cash.

Other prices: senior citizens over 60 £15 (£18 on the day), student £14 (£17), under 23s £14 (£17), under 17s £10 (£12), under 9s £4 (£5) and ambulant/wheelchair disabled £14 (£17).

Tickets can be purchased online at www.theposhtickets.com, through Ticketmaster on 0844 847 1934 or at the ABAX Stadium Box Office.