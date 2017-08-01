TICKET NEWS: Cobblers tickets on sale soon, priority points system to be used for first time

Tickets for the early-season League One derby between Northampton Town and Peterborough United at Sixfields on August 26 go on sale from next Monday (April 7).

Posh have approximately 1,400 tickets to sell for the all-ticket fixture and for the first time the club will be using their Priority Points System to allocate the tickets.

Michael Smith congratulates Chris Forrester after his winning goal for Posh at Sixfields.

The system was formulated in the close season to ensure a fair way of selling tickets for games that have a restricted ticket allocation.

240+ Priority Points (1 ticket per person)

10am on Monday 7th August

235+ Priority Points (1 ticket per person)

9am on Tuesday 8th August

230+ Priority Points (1 ticket per person)

9am on Wednesday 9th August

100+ Priority Points (1 ticket per person)

9am on Thursday 10th August

10+ Priority Points (1 ticket per person)

9am on Friday 11th August

General Sale (1 ticket per person)

10am on Saturday 12th August

Tickets are restricted to one per person. Supporters are advised to check their priority points balance in advance before trying to purchase. Fans can do so by logging in at www.theposhtickets.com or by emailing tickets@theposh.com.

Tickets are priced at £22 for adults, £18 for over 65s/under 21s, £10 for under 18s with under 7s admitted free of charge. Disabled tickets are sold as per the above categories. Carers go free, but proof of carer requirement may be requested on entry.

Tickets will be on sale at the ABAX Stadium Box Office, via the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934 and online at www.theposhtickets.com.