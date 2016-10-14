TICKET INFORMATION: It’s a Sixfields sell-out by Peterborough United

Peterborough United sold their initial allocation of 944 tickets for the League One game against local rivals Northampton Town on Saturday, November 19 in just over 24 hours.

The club have requested a further batch of 500 tickets and the club will advise fans when they arrive at the ABAX Stadium.

Posh host Northampton at the ABAX on Tuesday (October 18) and tickets for that game are available for home fans.

It is an all-ticket match and tickets must be purchased by 5pm on the day of the match.

Tickets are available at www.theposhtickets.com, via the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934 and in person at the ABAX Stadium Box Office.