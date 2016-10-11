THE BIG GAME: Cobblers clash made all ticket

Peterborough United’s Sky Bet League One fixture with local rivals Northampton Town at the ABAX Stadium on Tuesday 18th October (7.45pm) has been made ALL-TICKET for Posh fans.

This decision has been made on safety advice. A club spokesman said: “Northampton are close to selling out their total allocation, which includes part of the Motorpoint Stand, and as a result, the decision was taken on safety advice to make the game all-ticket for home supporters too.

“This is to ensure that the stadium is a safe environment for Peterborough United and Northampton Town fans to enjoy what should be an entertaining local derby.”

Tickets, which are £3 cheaper when bought before 9am on the day of the game, are available now to purchase at www.theposhtickets.com, via the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934 and in person at the ABAX Stadium Box Office. Tickets must be purchased before 5pm on Tuesday 18th October.