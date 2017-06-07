Teenage rival could bring out the best in Hughes

The presence of gifted teenage left-back Lewis Freestone will spur Andrew Hughes on to greater heights at Peterborough United next season.

Hughes played the majority of his 46 Posh games last season in the full-back role, before moving to a more central defensive position to cover for injuries and to accommodate the emergence of 17 year-old Freestone.

Hughes (24) is relieved his expertise in two positions helped keep him in the side following a summer move from Newport County.

“I had to be on my toes all season to keep in the side,” Hughes admitted.

“Jerome (Binnom-Williams) was usually excellent in training and everyone can see the potential of Lewis Freestone.

“For someone of that age to play so well at Bolton and against the other League One sides was a great credit to him.

“Lewis is sure to be a big part of the squad next season, but competition for places is a good thing.

“I was pleased to play so many games. As a new player to the club I didn’t expect to be involved so often so that was something positive to take from the season.

“The training was far more intense here.

“Personally I felt I did okay and it’s good for me that I can play in two different positions, but we didn’t finish where we wanted to as a team.

“We did well to get into the play-offs before Christmas, but we fell away disappointingly. We will treat last season as a massive learning curve and aim to kick on.

“The aim for next season is to get into the top six early on and then push on and challenge for automatic promotion.

“There are a lot of very good players in the squad.”